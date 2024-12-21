Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday said education is the key for developing nations.

Making the remark at the 6th DAV United Festival, Patnaik said. "I am glad that with its glorious tradition, DAV is advancing towards a bright future with its noble mission of instilling high moral, societal, and family values through a holistic approach."

Also Read | GST Council Meet: Goods and Services Tax on Rice Kernels Slashed To Help Poor, No Hike in Tax for Salted Popcorn, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the occasion, Patnaik also paid tribute to Swami Dayananda Saraswati, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Mahatma Hansaraj, founders of the DAV movement.

With a legacy of 138 years, the DAV group of institutions has established itself as a leader in quality, value-based education. Many of its alumni have gained recognition and success in various fields at the international level, an official release stated.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Drunk Cop Dies After Iron Grill Penetrates 30 cm Into Anus While Trying To Escape House Through Balcony After Quarrel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)