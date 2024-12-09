Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): Calling Uttarakhand as the land of Yoga and AYUSH, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the 10th World Ayurveda Congress to be held in Dehradun as an effort to give a new identity to the state in the field of Ayurveda.

He said that the nectar emerging from the contemplation, churning and discussions to be held in this global event to be held from December 12 to 15 will work to awaken not only India but the world in the field of Ayurveda.

He said that people have seen the effect of Ayurveda and AYUSH during the Corona epidemic. Releasing the curtain raiser and program guide of the 10th World Ayurveda Congress at the Media Center Secretariat on Monday, CM Dhami said that this event will also help spread the message of Sarve Santu Niramayah to every household.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has been the land of Ayurveda and wisdom since ancient times. Our sages and wise men have done extensive research in this direction and given us this method. The climate of our state is completely suitable for medicinal plants. The subject of Ayurveda is not only about the state but also about the Himalayas and forests. We are working towards making our state a leader in every field and moving ahead.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his message on the occasion of State Foundation Day that the Yagna of development is going on in Uttarakhand. The guidance of the Prime Minister inspires us to keep working continuously towards the development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that we have taken many decisions in the interest of the state. "A strict anti-copying law has been made in the state, efforts are on to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Our efforts in the overall development of the state have also been appreciated by the NITI Aayog. As a result of this, the state has got the first position in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand is famous all over the world for its natural wealth, medicinal plants and calm Himalayan environment. More than 300 international delegates from 58 countries are participating in this Global Ayurveda Congress. With 6500 delegates and 2 lakh visitors from across the country, this event will become a unique platform for knowledge and cooperation.

"Pavilion of Uttarakhand- The stalls of 8 departments of the state, Ayurvedic, Homeopathy, Health, Skill Development, Tourism, Industry, Horticulture, and Rural Development will help in promoting Uttarakhand as a major centre of Ayurveda and wellness tourism in an integrated manner. It will spread awareness about the benefits of Ayurveda and its integration with modern technology and will promote knowledge sharing, research collaboration and business opportunities in the field of Ayurveda. This event will also help contribute to the development and progress of the AYUSH sector in Uttarakhand and India," he said.

The Chief Minister said that through the AYUSH policy in the state, the AYUSH manufacturing, wellness, education, and agriculture sectors are being accelerated. The work of making the country's first yoga policy is also in progress. The construction work of 3 new 50-bed AYUSH hospitals is being done in Tehri / Kotdwar / Tanakpur in the state.

"The establishment of 300 AYUSH-based Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has been completed in the state. Telemedicine / Panchkarma / Marma Chikitsa etc. facilities are being provided in all AYUSH hospitals. More than 150 AYUSH hospitals in the state have received NABH Accreditation," he added. (ANI)

