Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): Taking serious note of the complaints from Indian National Congress (INC) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) regarding a misleading and malicious video posted by the BJP Jharkhand on social media, the Election Commission on Sunday directed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jharkhand to direct BJP to take down the said post from party social media platforms.

The EC also gave a notice to explain the alleged violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the said post.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Concludes ‘Productive’ Nigeria Visit, Leaves for Brazil to Attend G20 Summit.

Further CEO has been directed to immediately take action in the matter and in coordination with designated authority in the state under section 79(3)(b) of the IT act, shall get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously.

The video showed the house of a JMM supporter with a banner of JMM Party. It also showed a poster with a photo resembling CM Hemant Soren, with the caption "pure Jharkhand ka kaya palat kardenge". The video shows hundreds of people from a particular community entering the house unannounced with the intention to forcefully reside there.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Likely to Release Poll Manifesto by Mid-December.

It was alleged in the complaint that video published by the BJP Jharkhand is rife with baseless allegations and falsehoods to unduly influence voters by creating feeling of hatred and enmity against JMM and its leaders.

Earlier, with BJP and Congress filing complaints against each other's senior leaders over alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Election Commission on Saturday sought responses from JP Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Commission asked BJP president JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to comment on the complaint against star campaigners of the other party and attached the complaints in its communication to them.

While BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi, Congress had complained to the Election Commission over some remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in their election speeches.

The Election Commission has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 pm on Monday, November 18, 2024, while reminding them of EC's earlier advisory to them dated May 22, 2024, during Lok Sabha Elections, to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and MCC is followed in letter and spirit during the election campaign.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections has concluded with voting held in 43 of 81 assembly seats. Elections for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)