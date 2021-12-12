Srinagar, Dec 12: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, leading to the encounter, the official said.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he said.

