New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, including Japan and South Korea, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials included Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan and Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, a statement issued by the President's office said.

Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania and Pasupuleti Gita Kishore Kumar, High Commissioner of Grenada, also presented their credentials to the President, it added.

