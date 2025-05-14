New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday asked the government to clarify on remarks made by US leaders on mediation for India-Pakistan talks and said the announcement of the two countries reaching an understanding to stop military action was first made by US President Donald Trump.

He said several questions remain unanswered and people expected a reply in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Address to the Nation on Monday.

"Today, PM Modi went to Adampur air base. We wanted him to visit Kashmir as well. We want PM Modi to meet the families of those who have lost their lives and listen to them. Everyone wants to listen to him. The entire country has supported him. People from every religion and section have supported PM Modi, but some questions will remain unanswered. We expected PM Modi to answer them in the address to the nation," Chowdhury said in a post on X.

He referred to US President Donald Trump's post on X, in which he talked about US mediation.

Chowdhury said Pakistan had resorted to sending drones even after understanding on stopping military action.

"Even after ceasefire was announced the was drone attack from Pakistan. PM Modi said that any attack would be considered an act of war. Government should have answered about this," he said.

India on Monday firmly reiterated that all matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed bilaterally with Pakistan and noted that the outstanding issue is the vacation of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's policy that issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed bilaterally with Pakistan has not changed.

"We have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. The outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

Answering a query, he said there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation from the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 but trade did not come up in any of these discussions.

"From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on 10th May, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to question about US President Donald Trump's remarks in which he had mentioned trade in the context of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration played a crucial role in brokering an immediate cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, following escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work. On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate cessation of hostilities, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons," Trump told the media.

"I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful... And we helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said, 'Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade," he added.

In his post on X on May 10, Trump had said India and Pakistan have agreed to "full and immediate ceasefire".

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump had said in a post on Truth Social.

India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

