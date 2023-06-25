Chandigarh, June 25: The Punjab Police Sunday arrested a man from Mohali, saying this helped bust an extortion racket being run in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused was identified as Vishal Kumar (19), a resident of Maloya in Chandigarh, who worked at a local salon, police said, adding a .32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges were also recovered from his possession.

Ashwani Kapur, Assistant Inspector General, State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, said police had launched a comprehensive investigation following several reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

After intelligence gathering, police teams were able to identify Vishal Kumar and his aide Kashmir Singh alias Bobby of village Ghangroli in Samana, Patiala, as prime suspects, he said.

Following reliable inputs, police raided possible hideouts of the suspects and arrested Vishal from TDI Wellington City in Mohali when he was allegedly going to meet Kashmir Singh, who was suspected to be hiding in the area.

But, Kashmir Singh could not be arrested and police teams are on a manhunt for him, Kapur said.

The AIG said Kashmir used to make extortion and threat calls to the affluent people including the owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and other adjoining areas, while, Vishal would intimidate them to collect extortion money from them.

Preliminary investigations revealed Vishal and Kashmir Singh had also attacked the house of the owner of a club in Mohali on May 11 to extort money from him, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

