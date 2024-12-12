Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI): A team of doctors at a private hospital in Faridabad successfully performed a complex scalp replantation surgery on a 13-year-old girl. The 8-hour procedure, one of the most challenging of its kind, helped save the girl from permanent disfigurement.

The young patient, hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, suffered a traumatic total scalp avulsion when her long hair got caught in the fan of a generator at a local fair. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for initial stabilization. However, due to the lack of specialised microvascular surgical facilities, her family sought further treatment.

The doctors' prompt and skilled intervention restored the girl's scalp, giving her hope for a normal life. This rare and intricate procedure highlights the advancements in reconstructive microsurgery.

The patient was referred to Amrita Hospital after her parents contacted Dr Sachin Gupta, a Pediatric Neurosurgeon, who recognised the hospital's advanced reconstructive surgical expertise. Dr Niti Gulati Batra, Senior Consultant and Assistant Professor, Department of Anaesthesiology, took special care in maintaining the stable hemodynamic status of the patient during surgery which forms the bedrock for the surgical work. Dr Mohit Sharma, HoD, Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explained, "Total scalp avulsion is a devastating injury, and the success of replantation depends on timely intervention and advanced microvascular surgical skills. During the procedure, we carefully reconnected the blood vessels, nerves, and tissues to restore the scalp. The surgery lasted for over eight hours, and the patient's recovery so far has been excellent."

"Amrita's multidisciplinary team includes experts in reconstructive microsurgery, anesthesiology, paediatrics, and critical care, making this surgery a success. The patient's appearance has been restored to near normal level and she has already returned to school and living a happy and normal life", he added. Dr Sachin Gupta said, "By the time the patient reached Amrita Hospital, nearly 10 hours had passed since the injury. The hospital's expert team of reconstructive surgeons immediately took up the case despite the challenges of delayed intervention."

Dr Vasundhra Jain, Senior Consultant, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery said, "The patient's scalp was ripped off when her hair got caught in the generator's fan. If the scalp replantation had not been successful, the patient would have required skin grafting to cover her bare skull bones, leaving her permanently disfigured. This would have affected her emotionally and socially, especially at such a young age." Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said, "This successful scalp replantation surgery is a testament to the world-class infrastructure and medical expertise at Amrita Hospital. It highlights our commitment to transforming lives through advanced medical care."

The young girl's parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the life-changing surgery. Her father shared, "We were devastated when the accident happened and felt helpless seeing our daughter in such a condition. Coming to Amrita Hospital was the best decision we made. The doctors not only saved her life but also gave her a second chance at living a normal life." (ANI)

