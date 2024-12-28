Sangrur (Punjab) [India], December 28 (ANI): Farmers on Saturday called for a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" at the Khanauri protest site on January 4 in a protest against centre.

Farm leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha made the decision unanimously.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu kohar said, "On 4th January at Khanauri Border Lakhs of farmers will be gathering and a Mahapanchyat will be held as leaders of both forms have decided".

Farmer leader Abhimanyu kohar added, "Jagjit singh Dellewal said to us that I want to see all those farmers whomever I served from the last 44 Years. As we all know that his health is deteriorating continuously, Doctors are saying that his health situation could be out of control anytime".

"Sardar Jagjit Singh Dallewal will address farmers on 4th January at Khanauri Border During Mahapanchyat of farmers as Dellewal ji appeals to all farmers to gather at Khanauri Kaisan morcha" Kohar told ANI

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is continuing his hunger strike, now in its 33rd day, at the Khanauri Kisan Morcha to demand a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Earlier, the Supreme Court raised serious concerns over some farmer leaders preventing Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26, from being shifted to a hospital due to his deteriorating health.

"Please communicate to them that those who are resisting Dallewal's hospitalisation are not his well-wishers," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia told the Punjab Chief Secretary, who was appearing before the bench via video conferencing.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab government's argument that it was "helpless and saddled" because other protesting farmers were obstructing its attempts to secure medical aid for Dallewal.

"If the state machinery says you are helpless, then do you know what the repercussions are? You are a constitutionally elected government... The court is not saying to use unwanted force," said Justice Kant.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The top court has been urging the Punjab government to ensure that Dallewal receives proper medical aid during his fast-unto-death. (ANI)

