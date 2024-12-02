New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday questioned the government over stopping protesting farmers at Delhi-Noida border and said it should support them.

He said it is the right of farmers to get proper compensation for lands acquired by the government.

"Till the government provides a subsidy to the farmers, they will not be successful. Farming is not a profitable business...It is the right of the farmers to get compensation from the government...On one hand, the loans of industrials are waived off, but the farmers are not even given subsidies," the Congress leader told ANI.

"The government should support the farmers...I support the demands of the farmers...Why are the farmers stopped on the border of Delhi?," the MP asked.

A three-tier security plan was put into effect and security forces were deployed in parts of Noida-Delhi ahead of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

The protesting farmers demanded "proper compensation" for their lands acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"In Gautam Buddha Nagar, there are three authorities, Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna, where farmers' lands have been acquired. Even the court has asked the authorities to pay 64 per cent more compensation to the farmers... The farmers were even promised 10 per cent land, but not all farmers are being given that," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said. (ANI)

