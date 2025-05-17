Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot received new upgrades in image generation. The xAI chatbot can now generate images in different aspect ratios, making it useful to various users. Grok is capable of generating good-quality pictures based on the text prompt, and it can also edit the uploaded images. Elon Musk's xAI is also working on offering Sketch Pad to users, which allows them to sketch pictures. OpenAI Codex: Sam Altman-Run Company Releases Research Preview of Cloud-Based Software Engineering Agent for ChatGPT Pro, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Teams.

Grok Can Now Generate Image in Different Aspect Ratios

Grok can now draw Images in different ratios! pic.twitter.com/hZOVlvOmkg — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) May 16, 2025

Grok Web will soon get a Sketch Pad! pic.twitter.com/IYzaeeiWly — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) May 17, 2025

