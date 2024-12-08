Kochi, Dec 8 (PTI) The members of the 16th Finance Commission, led by former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, reached Kerala on Sunday for a three-day visit.

The team was accorded a reception at the international airport here under the aegis of state Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

The minister later said a detailed memorandum has been prepared to be submitted to the Finance Commission.

Expressing hope that the state would get due consideration in the new Finance Commission report, he said the matters wound be presented before the Commission by pointing out its peculiarities.

Kerala would make the presentation with proposals to resolve the "imbalance" in the distribution of tax share to the state, he said, adding that the state would also convince the Finance Commission regarding the steps to be taken to provide the deserving grants on time.

Following their arrival, the team proceeded to Kumarakom in Kottayam district, an official statement said.

On Monday, the Commission would visit Thiruvarpu and Aymanam panchayat areas in Kottayam, and by evening, they will arrive at Kovalam, the statement said.

On Tuesday at 9.30 am, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially receive the Commission's chairman and members at the meeting hall of the Leela Hotel in Kovalam, with Finance Minister Balagopal delivering a welcome address.

Following this, the Commission will engage in discussions with cabinet members, the statement added.

The Finance Commission determines the constitutional financial support that states receive from the Central government for a five-year period.

