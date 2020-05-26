India News | Fire Breaks out at Footwear Manufacturing Factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Keshavpuram area on Tuesday.

15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No casualty has been reported yet.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire," Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East said. (ANI)

