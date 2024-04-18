New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj late on Wednesday night.

Officials said that the fire broke out at a furniture market in Kalindi Kunj.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire, they said, adding that the exact reason behind the same was not clear.

Firefighting operations were underway.

More details are awaited (ANI)

