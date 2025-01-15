Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], January 15 (ANI): A fire erupted at a manufacturing unit in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, a fire officer said. The fire has been brought under control with no loss of life reported in the incident.

Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

According to police," A small fire broke out in wires manufacturing unit in Nacharam. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire."

There were no casualties reported in the fire incident.

More details are awaited (ANI)

