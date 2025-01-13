Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the first 'snaan' of Maha Kumbh was held with safety and cleanliness and noted that other 'snaans' will be held in the same grand manner.

"I extend my greetings to all those who will be coming to Prayagraj for Kumbh Mela. Maha Kumbh appears to be true to its name. The coming 'snaans' will also be conducted in the same grand manner," Maurya said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day greeted people assembled at Maon the auspicious 'Paush Purnima' at Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh and said over 15 million devotees took the holy dip.

"On the first bathing festival today, 1.50 crore Sanatan believers took bath in the pious Triveni and accrued 'punya' benefit," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted in X.

He thanked people who contributed to the success of the first day of 'snan' at Maha Kumbh.

"Hearty congratulations to all the saints and devotees who have got the chance to take a dip in the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' in the auspicious festival 'Maha Kumbh'. Heartfelt thanks to Maha Kumbh Mela Administration, Prayagraj Administration, UP Police, Municipal Corporation Prayagraj, Swachhagrahis, Ganga Sevadoots, Kumbh Sahayaks, socio-religious l organizations and voluntary organizations who contributed to success of the bathing festival," he said. May the good deeds bear fruit, let us go to the Maha Kumbh," he said.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh is taking place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

This mega event, expected to attract millions of devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural, spiritual heritage and tourism potential.

Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

