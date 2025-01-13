Srinagar, January 13: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of doing "everything" to normalise the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status. In a post on X, Mehbooba said Abdullah's conduct has been so different from that of her father's, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former chief minister. Omar Abdullah Praises PM Narendra Modi for His Efforts in Bridging Gap Between ‘Dil and Delhi’, Exudes Confidence ‘PM Modi Will Very Soon Fulfil Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration Promise’.

"Difference between a shortsighted politician & a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP PM Vajpayee during his visit to Srinagar showed great faith in Mufti sahab's vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs. "Today our CM despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease & normalise Delhi's unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved & robbed J&K of its special status," Mehbooba said in the post.

