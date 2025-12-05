New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags have been put up outside ITC Maurya today. President Putin, who arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day state visit for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been staying at the ITC Maurya's 4,700-square-foot 'grand presidential suite'. Security around the luxury hotel has been stepped up, and national flags of both nations have been posted along routes leading to official venues.

Putin landed in New Delhi for the first time in 4 years, and, breaking protocol, PM Modi personally received him at the tarmac. Following a traditional welcome with cultural dance at Palam airport for Putin, the two leaders depart together in the same vehicle for the Prime Minister's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. It was there that PM Modi gifted a Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita to Putin. On the last day of his state visit on Friday, December 5, Putin will hold talks with PM Modi. President Droupadi Murmu will also receive the Russian President and will host a banquet in his honour.

Earlier, while speaking to Aaj Tak and India Today at the Kremlin, Putin praised PM Modi's leadership. "Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same," he said.

During the interview, Putin described his relationship with PM Modi as both professional and personal, rooted in mutual trust and long-term cooperation. He called PM Modi a leader who sets "very challenging tasks" and drives India's high-growth trajectory through key initiatives such as Make in India. (ANI)

