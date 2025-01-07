New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Former leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Madan Mohan along with his wife Sudeshwati joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Addressing the media, MP Sanjay Singh said that it was a matter of great pleasure for AAP to welcome Madan Mohan and his wife.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for AAP to have Madan Mohan and his wife join our party. Both his wife and him are strong partners and them joining will make AAP stronger. I can say it with full confidence that AAP will win with a huge majority in the Palam Assembly constituency now. I want to congratulate both of them."

Earlier on January 1, Jasvir Singh Garhi, the former president of the Punjab unit of BSP also joined AAP.

Speaking to ANI, Garhi reflected on his long political journey, saying, "The dreams that Kanshi Ram Sahib and the revered Baba Sahib Ambedkar had for the Dalit community, backward classes, and minorities of this country were to capture the power of this country and to become the ruling community."

He emphasized that these dreams included social transformation and economic liberation for the most marginalized. However, he expressed frustration with his former party, claiming, "The people who were strengthening that fight were expelled one by one in the last 25 years, and I was also expelled."

Garhi had hoped the party would recognize its mistakes, but after waiting for two months, he chose to leave. "I had two options: either stay in the party and fight or start the fight for my Dalit brothers again through another party," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joined AAP in the presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 6. (ANI)

