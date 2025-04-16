Mumbai, April 16: Samsung will launch its new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, in India on April 17, 2025 (tomorrow). The new Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be part of Samsung's Galaxy M series and will come with improved specifications and features compared to the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G launched last year. The company revealed the most notable changes in the design.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be launched with a triple rear camera setup and some AI features. So far, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy M56 will have a slim design with a 7.2m thickness. The device is expected to launch in black, silver and blue colours. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max New Details Leaked Ahead of September 2025 Launch, Hint Major Design Changes, A19 Pro Chip, 48MP Triple Camera and More; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy M56 5G with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera on the rear. The Samsung M56 5G may launch with a 12MP selfie camera. It may come with a 5,000mAh battery to support 45W fast charging. The Galaxy M56 5G will likely have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. It will likely come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection and IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is expected to come with an Exynos 1480 processor mated to 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The memory can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card, according to reports. The latest Galaxy M series smartphone will run on Samsung One UI 7, based on the latest Android 15 operating system. Redmi A5 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Redmi’s New Budget Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price in India could be between INR 20,000 and INR 30,000. The rumoured price of the smartphone is INR 28,990. It will likely have a dual-SIM option, 5G support with backward compatibility, USB Type C charging, a fingerprint scanner, and a likely weight of 198 grams.

