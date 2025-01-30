New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on Thursday to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with people present at Gandhi Smriti to attend the prayer meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, stating that his thoughts towards cleanliness, self-reliance and empowerment of rural India will continue to inspire the people of the nation.

"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the leading figure of the Indian freedom movement, who popularised the Indian values of truth, non-violence and fight against injustice across the world, on his death anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi strengthened the freedom movement by binding the country in the thread of unity. His thoughts towards cleanliness, self-reliance and empowerment of rural India will continue to inspire the countrymen," Shah posted on X.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, was a pioneer of non-violent resistance and played a key role in the Indian freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house, just months after India's independence. (ANI)

