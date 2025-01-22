Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], January 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that to create a strong base for women in large numbers to join the Armed Forces, the government has cleared the way for admission of girls in Sainik Schools.

He was addressing staff and children during the inauguration ceremony of Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School in Kerala's Alappuzha where he said, "I am confident that the participation of the daughters of the country will definitely increase in Sainik Schools."

He added that when Sainik Schools are playing such a great role in the development of children, it would not be right to keep half of the population, girls away from them. In such a situation, the government has cleared the way for admission of girls in Sainik Schools.

"Women are taking permanent commission in the armed forces and this step will create a strong base for women in large numbers to join the Armed Forces," he added.

He said the reputation of Sainik School was not built in a day but it has taken several decades to build the legacy of Sainik Schools.

"Some years ago the number of Sainik Schools functioning in the country was only 33 in number. It is from these few schools that the best students could be picked and chosen for the Indian Armed Forces," he said.

"The idea is to increase the coverage of Sainik Schools to every region and every district of India. Resultantly, the Services would get a larger pool of trained students to pick and choose from. It would bring in new personnel from different backgrounds and cultures - especially from the more remote areas of the country," he added.

It is said that children born after January 1, 2025, will be called the beta generation and will have a higher capacity to learn new things and new technologies. In coming years, Sainik school will serve the so-called beta generation of society, which will help transform India into a developed nation by 2047, he added.

"The most so-called beta generation people will be able to live and see the 22nd century of human civilization. Thus, by excelling in academics and building character, our students will provide leadership to not only the 21st century but also to the next century," he said. (ANI)

