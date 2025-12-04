Panaji (Goa) [India], December 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the Feast Mass of St. Francis Xavier, which was held in Old Goa on Wednesday.

While greeting devotees, Sawant stated that all Goans and people from nearby states participate in this festival with great enthusiasm. "The feast of St Francis Xavier is celebrated in Goa every year and devotees from Goa and surrounding states participate in this feast with great fervour... I extend my greetings to all Goans and pilgrims on this occasion...." Sawant told reporters.

Fr. Alfred Vaz described this feast as a significant day for the universal Church, particularly for Goa, where there is profound respect for St. Francis Xavier. The belief is that as long as St. Xavier is present, Goa will remain safe.

"Today is an important day for all of us, for the universal church, especially for Goa, because we respect St. Xavier very much, he is the patron and we believe as long he is here, Goa will be safe...He was a man who was in love with God and was in love with the people..that is why he reached out to everyone irrespective of the creed and caste...that's what touched human beings...everyone felt very close to him....this closeness, people experience god.." Vaz told ANI.

Fr. Patricio Fernandes, the Rector of the Basilica of Bom Jesus, commemorated St. Xavier as a man dedicated to spreading God's love. "When we celebrate the feast of St Xavier...there are deep promotions in the life of people...he lived to spread God's love so that will bring us hope otherwise our human love always brings disappointments...it just keeps on escalating...but when we have that faith to relate to God....then we can bring all our problems to God...he gives us the hope to continue to experience his love, care and concern...once you experience it...then you become of messenger of good news..bring others to the same path of well being." Fernandes told ANI.

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho also attended the annual feast. Speaking at the event, he said that the growing number of attendees reflects the deep reverence people in Goa and across the country have for the patron saint.

"Saint Francis Xavier is the patron saint of the Goa...every year I see the attendance increasing...what does it show...that so much of reverence by people not by entire Goa, but by the whole country...other parts of the world....that's how you have people coming from all over and descending here and making a point of hearing one mass...patrticularly to be there for the feast mass... this is good... in our country...elsewhere as well...spirituality is required...this is a true connect with someone up above there...." Godinho told ANI.

The Feast of St. Francis Xavier is celebrated every year on December 3, commemorating the saint's death anniversary. Locally known as Goinchea Saibache Fest (Lord of Goa Festival), it is the most significant Christian celebration in Goa. St. Francis Xavier was canonised in 1622, along with St. Ignatius, by Pope Gregory XV, and later declared the patron saint of foreign missions by Pope Pius X. (ANI)

