Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 18 (ANI): In the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Adi Veer Chh'ari Palit Sangh Program-Dharma Sabha was held at Siddhachal, Palitana, a release said on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Jain Upashraya Neelamvihar (Kasturba Dham) in Palitana, where the Chief Minister performed Gurupujan of Acharya Bhagwantshree Vijayratnachandra Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb and Acharya Bhagwantshree Udayratna Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb.

During the occasion, Acharya Bhagwantshree and other Jain dignitaries honoured and blessed the Chief Minister. The CM mentioned that this was his first visit to Shetrunjay Tirth Kshetra after taking office as Chief Minister.

He stated that Jainism represents the path of victory and the virtue of forgiveness, as taught by the Jain community, is a valuable lesson for all. He noted that a person who seeks forgiveness is called Veer, while one who grants forgiveness is Mahavir.

The CM also referred to Lord Mahavir's early emphasis on environmental conservation, particularly his advice to use water as carefully as ghee. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Catch the Rain' initiative aligns with this vision by encouraging the conservation of every drop of rainwater.

The Chief Minister urged the Jain community to contribute to the realization of Viksit Bharat 2047 by nurturing and serving the environment. On this occasion, Acharya Bhagwantshree Vijayratnachandra Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb said that Gujarat is a revered land of saints and mahants, enriching its cultural heritage.

Acharya Bhagwantshree Udayratna Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb also delivered a meaningful and inspiring speech.

The Chief Minister participated in discussions and the Dharma Sabha alongside Pujya Acharya Bhagwant. The program was attended by organizers and families, including Chh'ari Palit Sangh Organiser Adi Veer Parivar, Virbalaben Navin Chandra Parikh Parivar, Rakeshbhai Dhruv Parivar, Updhan Tap Organiser Veer Saubhagya Parivar, Veeraben Saubhagchand Angara Parivar (Dhanera) (Hinmatbhai Adi), added the release. (ANI)

