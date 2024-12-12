Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 581 candidates who had successfully cleared the State Government's recruitment exams. The ceremony took place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, marking the completion of two years of the state government's commitment to good governance.

"On the occasion of the successful completion of two years of the State Government dedicated to good governance, appointment letters were awarded to as many as 581 candidates selected in the State Government at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar today. These youths joining the government will contribute to urban development, road and building, panchayat and science and technology departments. I wish all the youth to give a new height to the 'Gujarat Model' developed by Hon'ble Modi Sahib with the sense of welfare of the last human being and contribute to building a developed Gujarat for a developed India with their innovative ideas," the Chief Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has realised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra by inaugurating the first Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Ahmedabad. In celebration of the two successful years of the government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the inauguration of this Shramik Suvidha Kendra serves as a special gift for the state's workers, stated a press release from Gujarat CMO.

This facility offers essential amenities, including food, tea, snacks, seating, and washrooms for workers involved in employment and contractual labour in Kadiyanaka. The state government has plans to establish similar Shramik Suvidha Kendra throughout the state, including ten in Ahmedabad alone. Along with basic facilities, the centre will act as a hub where labour contractors can find fellow workers and get their wages. Workers, who previously stood on public roads at Kadiyanaka, will now have protection from extreme weather conditions at this Kendra, the release said.

The place where the Chief Minister inaugurated Shramik Suvidha Kendra also saw the launch of Ahmedabad's 99th and the state's 291st Shramik Annapurna Kendra. The Chief Minister visited Shramik Annapurna Kendra and served food to the labourers. The state government aims to establish 99 more Shramik Annapurna Kendras across Gujarat. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the state has further strengthened its commitment to honouring labour by offering workers food, tea, refreshments, and a comfortable space to rest and gather, the release added. (ANI)

