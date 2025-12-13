Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that holistic economic and social development of cities, along with smart and sustainable urban growth, forms the strong foundation for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, according to an official press release.

He was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the 116th Executive Committee meeting of the All India Mayors' Council in Surat. Urban Development and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, along with mayors from metropolitan cities of 16 states and office-bearers of the Council, participated in the meeting, the release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

CM said that Prime Minister Modi turned the challenges of urbanisation into opportunities by launching a modern urban development model in Gujarat through the declaration of 2005 as the Year of Urban Development. As a result, the development of basic infrastructure for well-planned cities gained momentum.

Building on two decades of success since the 2005 Year of Urban Development, the state government has declared 2025 the Urban Development Year, leading to significant progress in urban cleanliness and futuristic development, he said.

Chief Minister Patel delivered a presentation at the Mayors' Council highlighting Gujarat's initiatives in urban planning and improving citizens' ease of living.

In this context, the Chief Minister said that with strong financial management and under the Prime Minister's guidance, Gujarat has launched the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for comprehensive urban development. By prioritising physical and social infrastructure, urban green mobility, and the Chief Minister Urban Roads Scheme, the initiative has significantly improved ease of living.

Chief Minister stated that Gujarat has provided the country with successful models of BRTS Janmarg and e-city bus services in the urban sector. Not only this, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, several iconic infrastructure projects have been developed as part of urban transformation

CM Bhupendra Patel stated that to realise the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive growth, the development of small cities has been accelerated. The state has formed nine new municipal corporations, with larger municipal corporations providing hand-holding support to help develop holistic infrastructure facilities.

CM also outlined the "Viksit Gujarat @ 2047" roadmap, guided by the mantra of earning well and living well, to keep Gujarat at the forefront of achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047.

On this occasion, Urban Development and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai encouraged all the mayors and said that by treating the challenges of urbanisation as opportunities and focusing on water management, cleanliness, education, housing, sewage, and green energy, effective and well-planned urban development can be achieved. He added that Gujarat's rapid progress as a green energy state has made the Prime Minister's solar initiative a source of inspiration for other states.

He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has achieved 48 per cent urbanisation and is rapidly moving towards the target of 75 per cent by 2047.

National President of the All India Mayors' Council, Renubala Gupta, in her address, stated that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Gujarat has set a new path of development for the country and has become a role model for the nation. This will guide mayors of other cities in creating clean, smart, and well-equipped urban centres.

General Secretary of the All India Mayors' Council, Ashutoshbhai, spoke about the Council's establishment, functions, and objectives, and highlighted its significant role in urban development.

On this occasion, Mayor Daxesh Mavani stated that Surat has received several national awards for cleanliness, water management, and air quality surveys. He added that with its continuous development, Surat will serve as an inspiration for many cities across the country through its positive initiatives.

On this occasion, mayors of Gujarat's municipal corporations, Member of Parliament Mukesh Dalal, MLAs Pravin Ghoghari, Purnesh Modi, Sangita Patil, former Minister Darshana Jardosh, Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shalini Agrawal, Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi, Deputy Mayor Dr Narendra Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Rajan Desai, City Organisation President Paresh Patel, ruling party leader Shashi Tripathi, Whip Dharmesh Vaniyawala, along with officers and staff of the Surat Municipal Corporation, were present. (ANI)

