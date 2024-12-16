Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): At the annual Chintan Shibir of the state government in Somnath, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel mentioned the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in establishing Gujarat as a leader in technology-driven governance and socio-economic development, a release said on Monday.

According to the release, Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has cultivated a culture of "Je Kahevu Te Karvu" (delivering on commitments). Reflecting this ethos, the state government swiftly formed an AI Task Force to implement the Chief Minister's announcement.

The use of Artificial Intelligence has become essential in modern times to ensure that citizens can access scheme benefits, services, and facilities efficiently and promptly through optimal utilization of technology. Recognizing AI's transformative potential, the state government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has signed an MoU with Microsoft to establish an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at GIFT City, the release said.

The centre will leverage key technologies such as machine learning, cognitive services, and Bot Services. These technologies will include pilot projects in various sectors, the rollout of successful pilot projects, and various training programs. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center will offer comprehensive support to both the government and industry, ensuring timely and effective services to citizens. It will promote grassroots innovation and accelerate technological advancements in key sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

At Chintan Shibir organized by the state government in Somnath, the Chief Minister outlined a strategic vision for leveraging AI to address social challenges, drive good governance, and improve the speed and transparency of decision-making. Aligning with this vision, the AI Task Force has been established. The Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department will lead the Task Force as its Chairman, with the Deputy Director of ICT and e-governance serving as the Member Secretary. The Task Force is initially set for a one-year term, with annual reviews to evaluate its progress. Its scope and activities will be extended and amended as necessary. The Task Force includes the Director of ICT and e-Governance, the Director of IIT Gandhinagar, and the Director of IIIT, along with senior experts from the IndiaAI Mission, NIC, C-DAC, NVIDIA, and iSPIRT.

The scope of work of the AI Task Force formed by the state government includes: strategic planning, AI adoption, policy advocacy, collaboration, capacity building, data security, monitoring and evolution, technology infrastructure, offering specialized training on AI models tailored to the needs of Gujarat. The task force will also assume key responsibilities, such as offering expert AI guidance for developing infrastructure, including a state data centre integrated with advanced AI technology, said the release.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the establishment of the AI Task Force, with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) issuing a detailed resolution formalizing its formation, it added. (ANI)

