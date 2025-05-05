Forget L2: Empuraan - audiences in Kerala are going crazy over Thudarum. More surprising than megastar Mohanlal delivering back-to-back INR 100 crore grossers within a month (potentially back-to-back INR 200 crore as well), is how quickly Malayalam cinema buffs have moved on from the impact of Empuraan. Despite Mohanlal being the highlight of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ambitious directorial, it’s with Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum that fans are proclaiming: “Mohanlal the Complete Actor is back!” So, what’s driving this shift? ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller.

At the time of writing, L2: Empuraan remains the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date, with an impressive worldwide total of INR 266.68 crore. However, that record may soon be broken, as Thudarum - now in its second week - is holding remarkably steady at the box office. It has already grossed INR 160 crore globally, making it not only a blockbuster but, by most metrics, an even bigger success than Empuraan.

So what did Thudarum did better than L2: Empuraan to make it more winsome for the fans? Here's us comparing both the film and figure out how Tharun Moorthy's film is doing bigger wonders at the theatres.

1. Winning Over the Family Audience

Mohanlal’s box office prowess is unmatched when it comes to Malayalam movie stars, often turning even middling films into hits if they manage to click with the family audience - see Pulimurugan and Neru. Thudarum is a far superior film, and from Day 1, it has drawn in family audiences, including those who typically avoid cinema halls. This is especially notable given that the film isn’t exactly 'family-friendly.' ‘Thudarum’ Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy’s Film and if It Would Lead to a Sequel.

Watch the Trailer of 'Thudarum':

L2: Empuraan, despite its explosive opening, lacked the emotional engagement needed to sustain family audiences beyond the first week. The controversy that surrounded its release also alienated a segment of viewers, which - while initially boosting the film’s first-week numbers - ultimately hurt its staying power.

2. A Better Fan-Tribute to Mohanlal

Both Thudarum and L2: Empuraan are helmed by directors in awe of Mohanlal, aiming to showcase him in a mass-appeal avatar. But it’s Tharun Moorthy who pulls this off with greater finesse. While Empuraan presents Mohanlal with stylish flair - particularly the much-praised forest fight scene - his character remains an underwritten enigma, introduced only an hour into the film, with limited screen time and emotional connection. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

'The Jungle Pwoli' From 'L2: Empuraan'

By contrast, Thudarum offers a grounded yet compelling character, one audiences can relate to more easily. The screenplay cleverly weaves in meta nods and nostalgic references that enhance, rather than overwhelm, the narrative - unlike the excessive fan service seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Aaraattu. When Mohanlal does go 'mass' in the second half, the action sequences feel earned and are executed with smart, restrained use of slo-mo. It’s no surprise that a scene of him leaping through a window has become a viral sensation.

3. A Tighter, Emotionally Resonant Storyline

Prithviraj’s vision with Empuraan was to scale Malayalam cinema to international levels, a goal worth commending. However, in the process, he sacrificed screenplay depth for scope. Ironically, while both Empuraan and Thudarum are rooted in revenge, the latter executes it with more emotional depth and narrative effectiveness.

Watch Success Trailer of 'Thudarum':

Despite its large ensemble, Empuraan underutilises its cast - particularly its antagonists. In contrast, Thudarum features a breakout performance by debutant actor Prakash Varma, whose portrayal of the primary antagonist has become a major talking point. The result? Stronger reviews and better audience word-of-mouth for Thudarum.

4. A Far More Controlled Budget

Ambition comes at a cost - Empuraan reportedly had a production budget of INR 176 crore, meaning its INR 266 crore gross makes it a breakeven venture (helped by OTT and satellite rights). Thudarum, on the other hand, was reportedly made for just INR 28 crore and has already grossed INR 160 crore. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Highest Grossing Malayalam Movie is Not a Clean Theatrical ‘Success’ Yet - Here's Why!

The verdict is clear: Thudarum is the more profitable and, therefore, bigger hit.

5. Understated Marketing That Paid Off

As a big-budget film, Empuraan understandably leaned heavily into promotion, aiming for a pan-India audience. But some choices were questionable - such as casting Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn in a role that didn’t justify his presence, especially given his limited recognition among Malayalam viewers, which also applies to Rick Yune's cameo as the promised villain of the third instalment.

Prithviraj and Mohanlal made extensive media rounds to build anticipation, while fans, who were still fawning over its predecessor, Lucifer, fuelled the frenzy with fan theories and speculations involving everyone from Mammootty and Don Lee to Aamir Khan - none of which materialised.

Thudarum took a very different approach with its promotions. The release of its song "Kanmani Poove," composed by Jakes Bejoy, created a wave of nostalgia and widespread appeal. The reuniting of Mohanlal and Shobana was leveraged smartly, and Mohanlal’s own comparison of the film to Drishyam in an Empuraan interview piqued curiosity. Yet when actual promotions began, Mohanlal and Shobana stayed away from the spotlight, with director Tharun Moorthy taking the reins. He maintained that audiences should experience the stars on the big screen rather than through interviews.

Watch 'Kanmani Poove' Song From 'Thudarum':

Even the trailer kept its cards close to the chest - revealing neither plot points nor the antagonist’s identity - ensuring that key twists and tonal shifts were preserved for cinema-goers. This strategy worked wonders.

In conclusion, Thudarum has not only brought back the "Complete Actor" in full form but has also redefined how to deliver a commercially and critically successful Malayalam film without excessive noise. Will it dethrone Empuraan as the highest-grosser of all time? At this rate, it just might.

PS: Thudarum was supposed to be released before L2: Empuraan, but it was pushed later to accommodate L2E being Mohanlal's first release of 2025.

