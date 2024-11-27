By Hemant Jha

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Rann of Kutch dazzles with its shimmering white salt desert, vibrant culture, and breathtaking sunsets. Since its launch in 2005 by then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, the annual Rann Utsav has revitalised the region, transforming it into a global cultural wonderland.

This celebration of art, tradition, and nature fuels the economy, draws travellers from around the world, and turns the silent desert into a bustling hub of colour, music, and joy.

Amit Gupta, Manager of Tent City in Kutch, said, "Throughout the Rann Utsav, wherever you go, you'll experience the unique essence of Kutch. The region's culture and art are visible everywhere. No matter which part of the country you come from, you'll feel like you've truly arrived in Kutch."

He added, "There are craft bazaars offering popular items from Kutch. Our dining hall is adorned with elements representing Kutch, and we even have an entire marketplace showcasing the region's specialities."

The Tent City, the centrepiece of the Rann Utsav, attracted 7.42 lakh tourists last year, generating over Rs 6 crore for craft stalls and Rs 1.36 crore for food stalls. This year, 400 tents with 3-star amenities have been set up to host tourists until February 28 next year.

Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak, Managing Director & Commissioner of Tourism, Gujarat, told ANI, "In the 2024 Rann Utsav, a total of 7.42 lakh visitors attended the event. This translated into numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals. For instance, people found work as tourist guides, accommodation providers, or transportation service providers. In many ways, the event has significantly benefited the local community. What once required viability gap funding from the government has now transformed into a revenue-surplus event."

What began as a 3-day event has turned the once-barren white desert into the world's longest festival and a vibrant tourist hotspot, embodying the saying, "If you haven't seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything!"

Chandni, a tourist, said, "I work in London, and I recently planned a trip with my family to explore Ahmedabad. Today, we visited the Rann and Tent City--it's stunning. We just came back from seeing the White Rann, and it is breathtakingly beautiful. Everything here is amazing."

Another tourist, Kunal Chandarana, said, "In 2001, the earthquake devastated Kutch and Bhuj, but the progress and development here since then are remarkable. About 80% of the people working here are locals who now have employment opportunities. This place is incredibly beautiful, attracting visitors from far and wide. The entire culture and traditions of Gujarat are beautifully represented here."

The influx of tourists to the Rann Utsav has benefited the local community, particularly artisans. The festival offers a global platform for Kutch's craftsmen to sell their creations, while Tent City hosts handloom and handicraft shops, creating employment opportunities.

Cultural programs also provide a stage for local performers to showcase their talents.

Hansraj Bhat, a local artist, said, "At the main gate, we welcome guests with Kutch songs. Every night, after cultural activities, we perform a 'Puppet Show.' This traditional form of entertainment dates back to a time when there were no TVs or mobiles, and people loved it. Before the Rann Utsav, people had to seek work elsewhere, but now, we have local employment opportunities. These four months of work sustain us for the entire year. We are grateful to Modi Ji for starting this event."

The Rann Utsav, held annually in Kutch's white desert, has become a major tourist attraction and a vital income source for the local community.

It has created numerous job opportunities, with camel and horse owners guiding tourists through the desert and remote areas, improving their livelihoods and economic conditions. (ANI)

