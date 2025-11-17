Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed the resolve to further strengthen public convenience, welfare initiatives, and ease of doing business through transformative changes in the state's administrative systems, said the release

In this context, Gujarat CM said that this resolve can be fulfilled through the combination of the youth's knowledge and skills with the experience of senior secretaries. He addressed the inauguration of a one-day workshop of 24 CM Fellows selected under the CM Fellowship and currently serving in various departments of the state administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, launched the CM Fellowship in 2009, guiding the nation toward good governance through the innovative ideas of bright young minds. The Chief Minister stated that the approach adopted by the Prime Minister has made administrative systems more people-centric and set a path for public welfare initiatives through the use of technology.

According to the release, the Chief Minister referred to the inspirational words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "We work not just to run a government but to bring change in the nation."

He stated that the Prime Minister has realised this vision and brought numerous changes to the country. The Chief Minister also added that through Digital India, the Prime Minister has brought digital technology to rural areas, making people's lives easier.

Gujarat CM added that guided by the vision of bringing the world's best to Gujarat, the CM Fellowship, launched in 2009, has today become the best platform for the contribution of talented youth in state administration. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with collective support, Gujarat will continue to lead in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 through these initiatives.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das described the contributions, research, and case studies of the CM Fellowship youths as valuable for good governance. Das added that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Sardar Patel Good Governance CM Fellowship has gained further momentum.

In this one-day workshop, the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Hasmukh Adhia, and senior secretaries of the state government guided the CM Fellows. The CM Fellows presented their presentations and shared best practices. (ANI)

