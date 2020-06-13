India News | Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur Closes from Today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district has decided to shut down from Saturday, with nearby areas of Chavakkad and Vadakkekad being declared as containment zones.

The temple had opened for devotees on Tuesday and entry possible only through advance booking. However, with a spike in Covid cases in the Thrissur district, the temple administration decided to close the temple for devotees from Saturday.

Weddings scheduled for Friday were allowed; other wedding bookings, darshan passes stand cancelled, according to Guruvayur Devaswom chairman. (ANI)

