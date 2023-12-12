Ambala, December 12: A man from Ambala, Haryana killed his sister brutally on Tuesday by stabbing her multiple times and after committing the crime, the accused brother fled from the spot. Naresh Kumar, SHO Sadar Police Station Ambala Cantt said, "The brother of the deceased is a psycho and many cases are pending against him. A team has been formed to catch the accused and the police will arrest him soon." UP Shocker: Girl Sold Off by Mother for Rs 4 Lakh to Haryana-Based Man in Gorakhpur Alleges Sexual Harassment by ‘Husband’, Case Registered

25-year-old Muskaan, a resident of Chirimar Mohalla, Ambala Cantonment, was mercilessly murdered by her brother as he stabbed her multiple times with a knife. The case has been reported to the police, and as soon as the information was received, the police team reached the spot, took possession of the dead body and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case against the accused brother and started searching for him. Haryana Shocker: Woman, Two Children Found Dead in House; Husband Booked for Murder

Naresh Kumar SHO Sadar Police Station Ambala Cantt said, "At present, an investigation is going on in this case. It is being told that the girl married several times in Meerut, due to which his family members were unhappy. Only the investigation will reveal why the man killed his sister." The police are investigating the matter. More details aew awaited.

