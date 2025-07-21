New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that of the 17.45 acre of land meant for the construction of the Bombay High Court's new building complex in Bandra, it had taken possession of 15.33 acre land.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was informed by the state government that slums on the land had been cleared.

The bench observed as far as the remaining small portion of land was concerned, the process of negotiations for shifting existing structures on the land was stated to be "actively underway" and likely to be settled shortly.

Maharashtra's advocate general Birendra Saraf said subsequent steps such as appointment of an architect, finalisation of project plan and approval of budgetary expenditure by the high power committee of the state, had been undertaken with the work progressing substantially.

The bench took his submissions on record and posted the hearing on October 27.

On April 9, the state government informed the apex court that the next tranche of land meant for the construction of high court's new building complex would be handed over by April 30.

It said of the 4.09 acre of land, 1.94 acre had already been allotted and the remaining 2.15 acre would be handed by April end.

The state had previously said in the first tranche, 4.39 acre of land was handed over to the high court in October 2024 and subsequently 5.25 acre of land was allotted.

The bench was hearing a suo motu (on its own) case: "Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court".

On January 16, the state informed the apex court that the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the building was already done on September 23, 2024.

The state government had in October last year said the possession of the total 30.16 acre would be handed over to the high court in a phased manner.

The Bombay High Court, founded on August 16, 1862, is currently located in a majestic building near Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) that the court has occupied since November 1878.

Keeping in mind the safety concerns and the need for more space, a new high court complex was proposed in Bandra, Mumbai.

The new high court complex would have well-designed and spacious courtrooms, chambers for judges and registry personnel, an arbitration and mediation centre, an auditorium, a library, and a host of features and amenities for staff, lawyers and litigants.

The Bombay High Court exercises jurisdiction over Maharashtra through the principal seat in Mumbai and benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad and Goa.

It also exercises jurisdiction over the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 94 judges.

The top court had taken note of an April 29, 2024, letter petition of Bombay Bar Association president Nitin Thakker and other bar leaders with respect to the urgent need for accommodation for the high court of judicature in Bombay whose existing building is 150 years old.

