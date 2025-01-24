Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Police have raided 30 godowns and seized hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 crore illegally stored on the premises in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

A case has been registered against the owner of these godowns under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, the Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, and the Petrochemical Acts, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on State's 76th Foundation Day, Says 'This Holy Land Has Been Engaged in Creating New Chapters’.

He said the police raided the godowns in the Purna area of Bhiwandi town on Wednesday evening and found large quantities of chemicals of various brands stored improperly and illegally on the premises, violating safety norms.

"The owner was fully aware of the danger posed by these hazardous chemicals but stored them together without any precautions or permits," the official said.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Records His Statement With Mumbai Police; Recalls Terrifying Night of Attack (Read Full Statement).

Notices were issued to the godown owner, Bajirao Chikne, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)