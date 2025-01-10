Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Sushila Rai Sonuaru, wife of the Nepali mine worker killed in the coal mine mishap in Dima Hasao, has arrived at the mine site to receive her husband, Ganga Bahadur Shreth's body.

38-year-old Shreth, a resident of Rampur (Dummana-2Bhijpur) area under Udayapur district of Nepal was among 9 persons who were trapped in the inundated rat-hole mine at 3 Kilo Umrangso area and his body was recovered by the rescue teams of Indian army and NDRF on January 8.

Sushila Rai Sonuaru, a mother of three children, told ANI that, Ganga was the only income source of their family.

"He (Ganga Bahadur Shreth) came to Dima Hasao two months back. We came to know about the incident on January 6. I have three children (two girls and one boy). Now we don't know what I will do and how we will live. We are poor people. We are now facing many difficulties. I request to the Indian government to help us," Sushila Rai Sonuaru said.

Roshan Rai, a relative of Ganga Bahadur Shreth told ANI that, his wife has now come here from Nepal.

"Apart from Ganga Bahadur Shreth, another Nepali man Lijan Magar also trapped inside the coal mine. We are working here as a labourer," Roshan Rai said.

On the other hand, Shyam Kumar Shreth, another relative of Ganga Bahadur Shreth told ANI that, along with some other persons Ganga came to this area from Nepal two months back.

"His wife, children and parents will face many problems to live. His wife along with a baby comes here from Nepal to take the body," Shyam Kumar Shreth said.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed on Wednesday that so far only one body has been recovered from the mine.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "One body is recovered. An Army team has again dived in (in the mine). The Navy team will also go. We have started the process of dewatering the mine... A few people are saying that 10-12 people are trapped. When the water level decreases, we will be in the position to tell the exact number."

A joint rescue operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF teams and other agencies has been underway since January 6 when the mine mishap took place. (ANI)

