Monsoon 2020: Heavy Rains Lead to Waterlogging in Maharashtra’s Nashik (See Pics)

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 12:15 AM IST
Waterlogging in Nashik. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nashik, June 15: As monsoon has hit Maharashtra, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Nashik city here on Monday. Waterlogging affected the movement of vehicles. Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days. Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Waterlogging in Nashik

Earlier, IMD issued an orange alert for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and likely to cover the whole state by June 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

