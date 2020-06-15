Monsoon 2020: Heavy Rains Lead to Waterlogging in Maharashtra’s Nashik (See Pics)

Nashik, June 15: As monsoon has hit Maharashtra, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Nashik city here on Monday. Waterlogging affected the movement of vehicles. Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days.

Waterlogging in Nashik

This is the situation at Subhash Road Nashik. The engineering/construction of the newly installed pipeline is questionable. Utter waste of money , time and efforts. It could not even sustain one hour of moderate rain. @TOINashikNews @CMOMaharashtra @my_nmc @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/jYISXdfSpH — Swapnil Jaju (@SwapnilJaju) June 13, 2020

Earlier, IMD issued an orange alert for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and likely to cover the whole state by June 15.

