Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): With heavy rains in the Western Ghats on account of the southwest monsoon, the Tamil Nadu forest department has issued an advisory for tourists in the Mancholai area until further orders.

Heavy rains have been predicted in the Western Ghats by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) over the next few days.

Tourists have been advised not to visit the Mancholai area.

Additionally, the forest department has said that due to continuous heavy downpour in the area the roads have been inundated, and it has severely affected movement of tourist vehicles.

The Ambasamudram Western Ghats region of the Nellai district has been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days. Due to the heavy rains in the area, the water flow has increased in dams including the Babanasam Servalalar Manimutthar dam.

Also, heavy rains are falling in various parts of the Western Ghats including Mancholai, Kakachi, Uthu, Nalu Moku, Khor Vetti. Heavy rains have also been reported in several other parts of the Western Ghats including Mancholai, Kakachi, Uthu, Nalu Moku and Khor Vetti.

On June 26, heavy rains in the areas of Pandalur, Gandalur in the Nilgiri district lead to the District Collector announcing a holiday.

The IMD has also predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in areas of Niligiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Virudunagar, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari. (ANI)

