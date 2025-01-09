Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): In a heartfelt gesture, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting on Thursday began with a two-minute silence to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Singh Negi, while briefing the press, highlighted Dr Singh's immense contributions to the development of the state and the country. Dr Singh passed away last month. He was 92.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji's tenure was marked by unparalleled progress for Himachal Pradesh. Institutions like IIT Mandi, the Central University in Dharamshala, and the Fashion and Designing Institute in Kangra were all established during his leadership. Even the inception of the Atal Tunnel can be credited to his vision. His contributions have propelled Himachal Pradesh forward, and his legacy will always be remembered," Negi stated.

Negi further mentioned that under Dr Singh's governance at the national level, transformative schemes like MGNREGA, Right to Food, and Right to Health were introduced. "Dr. Singh led the country during challenging times, uplifting the economy and ensuring a secure India. On the international stage, his leadership was highly regarded," he added.

The Cabinet decided to rename the Himachal Institute of Public Administration after Dr Manmohan Singh as a mark of respect for his significant contributions to the state and the nation.

In addition to paying homage to Dr Singh, the Cabinet made several crucial decisions. New tehsils announced were approved for various regions, including Chamba, Palampur, and other Congress strongholds. The revised Below Poverty Line (BPL) Selection Process will be restarted in April with revised income criteria. The income threshold has been raised to Rs 1.5 lakh to include economically weaker sections, such as families headed by single women. The changes in the stamp duty rate for Section 118-related land transactions have been increased to 12 per cent.

"These decisions reflect our commitment to honouring the contributions of our leaders and addressing the needs of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Negi added. (ANI)

