Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the significance of the tourism sector as the state's economic backbone while reviewing Tourism Department projects, emphasizing the government's priority on completing ongoing initiatives to enhance visitor experiences.

According to a statement issued, the Chief Minister said that the development of Shiv Dham in Mandi district would be undertaken with an outlay of Rs. 150.27 crores while the beautification of Baba Balak Nath Temple in Hamirpur district would be done for Rs. 51.70 crores, beautification of Nagrorta Bagwan and Palampur town in Kangra district would be done by spending Rs. 78.09 crores.

Also Read | Delhi Shooting: DTC Bus Conductor Shoots Driver Over Drinks in Alipur, Surrenders Before Police With Victim's Body.

He said that the State Government was going to invest Rs. 2415 crore in the tourism sector to create and strengthen tourism infrastructure in the State in the coming times.

He said that wellness centres would be developed at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, Kullu and Manali in Kullu district with a total cost of Rs. 280.39 crore. He said that the State Government would allocate Rs. 8.64 crore for the conservation and restoration of Naggar Castle in Kullu district.

Also Read | HMPV Virus: Not Deadly, No Evidence of Mortality or Severe Transmission Rate Says Former ICMR Scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar (Watch Video).

Sukhu said that the State government was also promoting adventure tourism in the State and a rafting complex would be constructed at Nadaun while ice skating and roller skating rinks would be established in Manali, Dharamsala and Shimla with an estimated cost of Rs. 163.50 crore to benefit the tourists as well as people of the area.

The Chief Minister said that to offer better air connectivity, the State Government was also setting up heliports in the State and directed to expedite the work on these projects. He also directed the tourism department to procure operational authorization from DGCA for hassle-free operations of the helicopter services in the existing heliports including, Sanjauli and Rampur of Shimla district, Kangani Dhar in Mandi district and Baddi heliport in Solan district. He further said that the State Government was also contemplating setting up drone stations in various parts of the state. He also instructed me to ensure a day flight on the Dharamsala-Shimla route.

Sukhu said that the tourism and power generation sector was the priority sector for the State Government and it would leave no stone unturned to tap the potential to yield maximum benefits. He said that due to the earnest efforts of the present State Government, the tourist influx has been increased thereby contributing immensely to the economy of the State.

Chairman HPTDC Rughvir Singh Bali also gave suggestions for improvement in the tourism sector.

Principal Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Director Tourism Vivek Bhatia, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma and another senior officer of the Tourism Department attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)