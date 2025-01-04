Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI):Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made several announcements for the Jubbal Kotkhai region on Saturday.

Addressing a public gathering in Kotkhai, the Chief Minister said that the state government has made all possible efforts to benefit the horticulturists of the area and the government ensured transportation of apple crop to the market well in time during the disaster last year and Rs 28 crore was spent for reopening the roads in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area during the then period.

The Chief Minister said around 22,000 families were affected during the disaster, and no special package was provided to the disaster-affected people of Himachal Pradesh by the central government. A sum Rs 9,000 crore under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) remains unreleased by Union government, he said, adding that despite this, the state government provided a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore from its own resources.

According to a release, the Chief Minister announced the up-gradation of the Kotkhai Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shimla district to Civil Hospital. He also announced the establishment of a Sub Judge Court and a Sub-Divisional Veterinary Hospital in Kotkhai. The Chief Minister said that Civil and Mechanical Engineering courses would be started at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Engineering and Technology Institute, Pragati Nagar and new trades, including Diploma in Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Solar Technician would also be started therein.

Sukhu was on a day's visit to Kotkhai.

He also announced Rs 5 crore each for constructing bridges over Khaltu Nallah and Chamshu Nallah, and rupees three crore for the construction of Tikkar Bus Stand and said that the Chhaila-Ochghat-Kumarhatti road would be converted into a double-lane highway with an expenditure of Rs 250 crore and directed to prepare its Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Sukhu said that over the past two years, Rs 170 crore has been spent on roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 60 crore under NABARD, and Rs 16 crore from the state funds in the Jubbal-Kotkhai region. A total of Rs 286 crore has been spent to provide better facilities to the people of the area.

The release said that the state government was committed for the betterment and upliftment of horticulturists of the state. The government has cleared liabilities of Rs 163 crore under the Mandi Mediation Scheme (MIS) and implementing the Universal Carton system to assist small apple growers and from next year, the weight would also be mentioned on these cartons. Sukhu said that the construction of Parala Mandi has been completed and a fruit processing plant has also been established at a cost of Rs 100 crore to benefit the horticulturists of the area. He said that an increase of Rs 1.50 to Rs 12 per kilogram in the minimum support price of apples was one of the major achievements and assured further improvements in the horticulture sector.

The state government has focused on education and recruited 3,000 teachers on a batch-wise basis and 3,000 more teachers were being recruited through the Public Service Commission, he remarked. Apart from this the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were also being established in every assembly constituency, the release said.

Highlighting the need for healthcare improvements, Rs 85 crore has been issued for the installation of Three Tesla MRI machines in IGMC Shimla, Tanda in Kangra and Ner-Chowk Medical College in Mandi district, the release said. A sum of Rs 1,500 crore would be spent on installing modern machinery in health institutions across the state. Sukhu said that 9.5 lakh people travel outside the state for treatment annually which was causing a loss of Rs 1,350 crore to the State GDP.

The Chief Minister added that the state government was providing subsidy worth Rs 2,200 crore on electricity and to benefit poor families. He said that six thousand orphaned children have been granted the status of "Children of the State." Under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Shiksha Yojna, the government was bearing the education expenses of 23,000 children of widows up to the age of 27. He said that the state government was making efforts to promote natural farming and also working on to strengthen the rural economy. The cow milk was being purchased at Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 55 per litre.

Additionally, MNREGA daily wages have been increased to Rs 300.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil who was also present on the occasion stated that six specialist doctors have been appointed in model health institutions in 45 assembly constituencies and similar institutions were being planned for the remaining constituencies. He also announced the establishment of a school for children with disabilities in Solan district.

It is for the first time, the state government has sent orphan children to Goa which symbolizes the Chief Minister's compassionate approach towards the underprivileged. Additionally, the state government was constructing the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Complex in Luthan, Kangra.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister on his visit to the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai assembly constituency. He thanked the Chief Minister for allocating rupees two crore for the construction of the Mini Secretariat building which has now been completed.

He said that the BJP's attempt to destabilize the democratically elected government with its money power. However, with the blessings and support of the people, the Chief Minister overcame this challenge and the number of Congress MLAs has risen to 40 once again. He said that BJP's connection with Jubbal-Kotkhai becomes apparent only nearing elections.Rohit Thakur said that under the present government's regime ample funds have been allocated for improving roads, water schemes and electricity in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency. Furthermore, new institutions have been established, significantly benefiting the local population.

Earlier, the Chief Minster was accorded warm welcome by the people of the area on reaching Kothkhai. (ANI)

