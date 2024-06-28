Hamirpur (HP), Jun 28 (PTI) Naresh Chauhan, media adviser to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday justified the decision of the chief minister to help his friends who supported him during crises.

Talking to media persons here, Chauhan said, "The BJP is repeatedly talking about 'government of friends'. Should enemies be given a place in the government?"

The BJP leaders have been lashing out at the chief minister for giving benefits (cabinet berths and postings) to his friends and have termed the Congress government as "mitro ki sarkar" (government of friends).

Chauhan asked what was wrong in giving benefits to friends, adding that Sukhu gave benefits to friends in the government and will continue to give benefits in future too.

He said the Sukhu government took charge 15 months ago with a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and despite that developmental works were going on speedily.

He said the chief minister did a good job during the monsoon disaster last year which was followed by "Operation Lotus" (attempt to topple the Congress government in the state) by the BJP this year.

He alleged that the Congress' "ambitious people" were also involved in the conspiracy. They tried to come to power through the back door. Four out of six MLAs did not return to the assembly in the bypolls. Now again byelections are being held due to three Independents, he added.

Chauhan said the chief minister considered Independent MLA Ashish Sharma to be as close as any Congress MLA to him. Sukhu did all his work. Despite this, Sharma stood against Sukhu, he added.

He said all the three former Independent MLAs are billionaires. They have come into politics on the strength of money and would be routed in the byelections, he added.

The BJP has 27 MLAs while the Congress has 38 in the 68-member assembly.

Chauhan said Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who is dreaming of becoming the chief minister, should explain what number game he is playing.

He said democracy has been strengthened in the recent elections and the arrogance of the BJP leaders has been broken and horse-trading has been curbed.

