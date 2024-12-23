New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Justice G S Sandhawalia was on Monday appointed as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court while Justice Narender G was appointed as the head of the Uttarakhand High Court, the Law Ministry said.

While Justice Sandhawalia is at present a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Narendar G is a judge of the Andhra Pradeh High Court.

Also Read | Digital Arrest in Bengaluru: Woman Duped of INR 30 Lakh; Forced To Break FDs and Empty Bank Accounts.

Justice Narendar G's name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 24.

On September 17, it had recommended that after Justice Rajiv Shakdher retires on October 18, as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh, Justice Sandhawalia be appointed as the next chief justice of that high court.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Tableaux Theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'; 15 States, UTs Selected for Presenting Them on Kartavya Path on January 26; Check Final List of State.

Two additional judges of the Delhi High Court -- Justices Shailender Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja -- were also elevated as judges, or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Four other additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were also elevated as permanent judges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)