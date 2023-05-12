New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the students of classes 10th and 12th for their CBSE results and said they have achieved a milestone.

The CBSE has announced the results for the class 10 and 12 exams where the pass percentage stood at 93.12 per cent and 87.33 per cent respectively.

"Congratulations to the students who have passed the CBSE 10th and 12th exams. You have achieved a milestone, winning smiles for your parents and teachers.

"The students who think their grades fell short of expectations should move ahead with a new resolve to succeed," Shah tweeted.

