New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Hotel bookings in Delhi have picked up pace ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 5, an industry chamber said on Monday.

In a statement, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairperson Brijesh Goyal said that political parties have already booked around 3,000 rooms in the city, with reservations extending until February 10.

"Bookings in budget hotels and guest houses across the national capital have reached nearly 50 per cent," Goyal stated. He added that political campaigns are in full swing, with leaders and workers from political parties such as BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, BSP, NCP, JDU, and AIMIM arriving in Delhi.

Many of them are staying in budget accommodations spread across the city. In addition to political visitors, regular customers are also contributing to the rise in bookings, said the statement. Events such as the Auto Expo at Bharat Mandapam and various cultural programmes being held at different venues are attracting more people to Delhi.

Currently, 50 to 60 per cent of rooms in budget hotels and guest houses are occupied, said Goyal. "If bookings exceed 75 per cent, room rates are expected to increase by 20 to 50 per cent," Goyal said, noting that elections often lead to increased business activity.

At present, the average room rent in areas like Paharganj and Karol Bagh is around Rs 1,000. However, in the coming days, prices may rise to Rs 1,200–1,500, he added.

