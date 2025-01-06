Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Cherlapally railway terminal in Telangana on Monday, marking the launch of 24 regular train services.

The development comes as part of the Modi government's significant infrastructure investments in the state, including a Rs5,336 crore allocation for the railway budget this year and the ongoing upgrade of 44 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Speaking to media persons, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "The Modi government allocated Rs 32,000 crores to Telangana in the past decade. This year, Rs 5,336 thousand crore Railway budget has been given to the Telangana state, Rs 720 crore for Secunderabad railway station and Rs 350 crore for Nampally railway station."

"Cherlapally railway terminal is going to be inaugurated tomorrow by PM Modi virtually. Regularly it will facilitate 24 regular train services. 44 railway stations in Telangana are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme and 5 Vande Bharat trains are already operational in the state. The state of Telangana is developing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and NDA," Sanjay Kumar added.

A release from the Prime Minister's Office states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday in different parts of the country.

In a key move to further boost connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division. He will also inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

This project will also fulfil the people's long-pending aspirations and improve connectivity to other parts of India.

Additionally, it will create employment opportunities, and infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region. Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of a second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore.

This environmentally friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city, like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

It will improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

