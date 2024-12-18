Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): The sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force (South Zone) along with Police raided a premises and arrested 24 people, including four organisers/sub-organisers, for allegedly being involved in 'Satta' (betting) at Shahinayathgunj in Telangana's Hyderabad, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested organisers/sub-organisers have been identified as Vishal Singh (26), Naresh Kumar Chowhan (24), Aniketh Singh (22), and Akshay Singh (26). Seized items include Rs 30,760 in cash, satta chits, a lottery chart, and 15 mobile phones.

Vishal Singh, the main organiser, was born and brought up in Zummerath Bazar, Hyderabad.

He earned his livelihood by making Ganesh idols and running the 'Vicky Pan Shop' located at Zummerath Bazar. However, finding his income insufficient, he devised a plan to organise a betting game. He booked a room at the back of his shop and enlisted three sub-organisers to help run the operation, police said.

The sub-organisers then ran the illegal gaming house, targettingt habitual punters and attracting auto drivers, labourers, hotel workers, and others by promising them to easy money. Believing their trusty words, all are addicted to playing Satta by betting their hard-earned money, police said.

The arrested accused and seized property were handed over to the SHO Shahinayathgunj Police Station for further action. The Shahinayathgunj Police registered a case under section 3 & 4 of the TS Gaming Act and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

