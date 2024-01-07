New Delhi, January 7: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. The mission, characterised by a terrain masking enroute, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments. Indian Air Force’s C-130 J Aircraft Successfully Carries Out Maiden Night Landing at Kargil Airstrip (Watch Video)

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

IAF's C-130 J Aircraft Successfully Carries out Maiden Night Landing

In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds.#SakshamSashaktAtmanirbhar pic.twitter.com/MNwLzaQDz7 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 7, 2024

"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds," IAF posted on X. The IAF said that the exercise also helped in a training mission for the Garuds.

