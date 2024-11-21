Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): In an effort to understand and implement any potential artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in India's agriculture industry, the School of Business of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati organized a seminar on "Implementing AI Solutions in Agriculture: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities for Viksit Bharat@2047" on Thursday.

This event was designed to explore the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture, contributing to India's vision for comprehensive development by 2047.

The seminar was organised under the ICSSR-sponsored project titled 'Development and Implementation of AI-Driven Smart Farming Solutions Utilizing IoT and Digital Extension Services for Enhanced Agricultural Productivity: A Study on Assam, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh'.

Attended by participants from across India, the seminar was conducted in a hybrid format, allowing both in-person and virtual engagement. This inclusive approach ensured broader participation and fostered an environment for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

The event was hailed as a platform for academic exchange, inspiring meaningful dialogues about the role of technology in shaping the future of agriculture.

The project is a collaborative initiative between IIT Guwahati, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, and several other universities, aligning with the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

Paban Kumar Borthakur (Retd.), former Chief Secretary of Assam and current Chairman of Assam's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), also attended the event as the Chief Guest.

During his address Borthakur shared valuable insights on agricultural policy, governance, and the importance of initiatives like Kisan Sewa Kendra.

Highlighting the transformative role AI can play in achieving agricultural self-sufficiency in India, Borthakur emphasized how AI can enhance sustainability and efficiency in farming, in line with India's development goals for 2047.

Bhupati Kumar Das, a renowned management consultant, former Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Bharat Oman Refinery Limited, and Honorary Professor at IIT Guwahati, was the Guest of Honour.

He discussed the profound impact of AI on business and daily life, underscoring the need for strategic implementation of AI to address agricultural challenges and improve the quality of life for farmers.

In his welcome address, Pratul Chandra Kalita, Principal Investigator of the project and Professor at IIT Guwahati, stressed the importance of a strategic management approach to overcome technology acceptance and adaptation challenges in agricultural contexts.

Ganesh Prasad Sahu, Co-Principal Investigator of the project from MNNIT Allahabad, presented critical insights on the current landscape and potential of AI applications in agriculture, outlining the project's aims and objectives.

The seminar also featured key contributions from domain experts, including Sudip Mitra, Head of the School of Agro & Rural Technology, IIT Guwahati, who discussed the intersection of agriculture and AI's impact on farmers.

Deepak Sharma from the School of Business at IIT Guwahati highlighted the transformative potential of AI and IoT technologies, while also addressing the barriers to their adoption in the agricultural sector.

Debanga Raj Neog from the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Guwahati elaborated on cutting-edge developments in AI and IoT, calling for supportive policy frameworks to facilitate the integration of these technologies into agricultural practices.

The seminar included paper presentations that explored various applications, challenges, and policy requirements related to AI in agriculture. These sessions fostered rich discussions and the exchange of ideas among participants.

The event concluded with a dynamic group discussion that encouraged collaboration, focusing on leveraging AI for a prosperous agricultural future.

The seminar underscored IIT Guwahati's commitment to advancing research and innovation in AI, particularly in the agriculture sector, as part of India's journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)

