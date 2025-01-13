New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog Conditions are very likely in the Delhi/NCR region and an orange alert was issued regarding the same.

Air quality monitoring stations in Delhi have reported concerning pollution levels across the city. According to CPCB data, the AQI of the national capital recorded 285.

As per recent data, the air quality index (AQI) at Jahangirpuri recorded a high of 346, while Nehru Nagar registered an alarming 345. Patparganj reported an AQI of 344, closely followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 314.

Similarly, Narela and Mandir Marg recorded AQI levels of 313 and 308, respectively. Mundka showed an AQI of 297, with Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 293. Lodhi Road reported moderate levels, with readings of 233 (IMD) and 181 (IITM). NSIT Dwarka recorded a relatively lower AQI of 125.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled.. The Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by the Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. The Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively.

Other affected trains included the Rajendra Nagar Patna Tejas Express (124 minutes), YPR Dee Duronto Express (154 minutes), and Suhaildev Express (105 minutes).

The NDLS Humsafar and Kaifiyat Express were delayed by 107 minutes and 68 minutes, respectively. Additionally, the Gondwana Express and YPR Sampark Kranti Express reported delays of 92 minutes and 91 minutes, while the MP Sampark Kranti Express faced a 65-minute delay.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal is covered in a thin layer of fog as the cold wave grips the city.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage-III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), following an improvement in Delhi's air quality.

This comes after the Delhi-NCR received rainfall on Saturday evening.

However, actions under Stage I and Stage II remain in effect, with authorities emphasising vigilance to prevent further deterioration.

The decision was made after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the current air quality index (AQI) levels and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). (ANI)

