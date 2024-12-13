Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 13 (ANI): AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam responded to the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' and labelled the bill "very difficult and almost impossible" to implement effectively, questioning its sustainability given the country's vast and diverse political landscape.

The AIUDF MLA claimed that the BJP lacks the majority to pass the bill in Parliament and suggested it might be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Speaking to ANI, AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary, Rafiqul Islam said, "They (BJP) won't try to pass this bill in Parliament because they don't have enough majority. They will send it to JPC. India is a big country and One Nation, One Election is very difficult and almost impossible here. Even if they forcefully implement it, it will continue until when?"

The 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill while the BJP-led NDA alliance parties welcomed this bill, saying, it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind.

Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.

"The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

